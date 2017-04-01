La hija de Carlos Vives desnuda por completo

El año pasado
Lucy Vives
sorprendió a todo el mundo con una jugada producción de fotos para una revista colombiana.
"Me gustó mucho el color de tu cabello, y que tu nombre de nacimiento es realmente Arte. Eres la primera cosa hermosa que vi después de un horrible y retrasado vuelo. Gracias por el estiramiento", escribió la joven en el posteo.
En una de las imágenes se la puede ver desnuda y haciendo la vertical contra una pared. En otra, sentada sobre el piso y sin ropa.
Mirala.
Embed
sometimes i'm the sketchy me... that likes to frolic around SoHo naked wearing nothing but a @lefauves mouse mask.. i like the rush of breaking rules that don't make sense to follow always. like wearing costumes when it's not halloween.. or being naked in a room full of clothes, masked people. ive liked the rush of being alone in a large world since i can remember.. a world full of people and their stories, just waiting for someone to ask ..so just like that, they have an excuse to unravel at your palms, in awe that someone gave a fuck. i liked airports because of this. when i flew alone for the first time i was about 12, i only flew alone ever since. i sat with strangers that called my attention, i learned gross things to say in other languages and traditions so personal, only that single family would know of it.. and now me.. in this same respect, i like the random scattered humans, now, all over the world, that hold in their mind a piece of my story, a kiss from my lips.. or a smile in my eyes... i like to think how we can make tangible the scribbles in our head.. and that the kiddo inside us lives until we shoot them dead... • @theglasscamera #polaroid
Una publicación compartida de lucia vives (@lucyvives) el
29 de Mar de 2017 a la(s) 11:13 PDT