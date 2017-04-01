Escenario
08:30 hs. Sábado 01 de Abril de 2017

La hija de Carlos Vives desnuda por completo

Lucy, la hija del cantante colombiano, subió ardientes postales a Instagram. ¡Mirá las FOTOS!

El año pasado Lucy Vives sorprendió a todo el mundo con una jugada producción de fotos para una revista colombiana.

Ahora, la hija de Carlos Vives subió varias imágenes completamente desnuda a su cuenta de Instagram.

"Me gustó mucho el color de tu cabello, y que tu nombre de nacimiento es realmente Arte. Eres la primera cosa hermosa que vi después de un horrible y retrasado vuelo. Gracias por el estiramiento", escribió la joven en el posteo.

En una de las imágenes se la puede ver desnuda y haciendo la vertical contra una pared. En otra, sentada sobre el piso y sin ropa.

Mirala.


