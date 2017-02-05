Escenario
La foto súper encendida de Jennifer Lopez mostrando de más

Jennifer Lopez anunció su regreso a Las Vegas con una foto por de más hot. "Poniendo esta mente y este cuerpo a punto ", escribió la cantante junto a la imagen que encendió las redes.

Jennifer Lopez anunció su regreso a Las Vegas, la conocida "ciudad del pecado", con una foto por de más hot.
"Poniendo esta mente y este cuerpo a punto para Las Vegas", escribió la cantante, de 47 años, junto a la imagen que encendió las redes.
Su espectáculo de baile y música "All I Have" será 8 de febrero.
