La foto súper encendida de Jennifer Lopez mostrando de más

Jennifer Lopez anunci\u00f3 su regreso a Las Vegas, la conocida "ciudad del pecado", con una foto por de m\u00e1s hot. "Poniendo esta mente y este cuerpo a punto para Las Vegas", escribi\u00f3 la cantante, de 47 a\u00f1os, junto a la imagen que encendi\u00f3 las redes. Su espect\u00e1culo de baile y m\u00fasica "All I Have" ser\u00e1 8 de febrero. Embed Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas... #rehearsalflow #selfmotivate #AllIHave #February8 #jlovegas2017 #inalilpainrightnowcantlie #feelsgoodtho #letsgetit Una foto publicada por Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el 3 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 11:26 PST Embed #Repost @wmag \u30fb\u30fb\u30fb "I like the scars that I have." At this point In her career, @JLo has experienced pretty much everything the industry could throw at her and has emerged triumphant as ever. Click the link in our bio to read more. Photo by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott, styled by @Edward_Enninful. Una foto publicada por Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el 2 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 10:33 PST Embed W Magazine cover story... out now!! @mertalas @marcuspiggot Una foto publicada por Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) el 2 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 10:20 PST