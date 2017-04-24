Ovación
18:01 hs. Lunes 24 de Abril de 2017

Colón y Unión tienen día y horario confirmado para la 22ª fecha

La AFA ratificó el calendario de la próxima fecha donde los dos elencos santafesinos se presentarán el sábado 29 de abril.

Torneo de Primera División - 22ª Fecha

Viernes 28 de abril
19.00 Quilmes-Talleres (TV)
21.15 Independiente-Estudiantes (TV)

Sábado 29 de abril
16.00 Gimnasia-San Lorenzo (TV)
16.00 Huracán-Newell's (TV)
16.10 Sarmiento-Colón (TV)
18.20 Tigre-Banfield (TV)
20.00 Temperley-Racing (TV)
20.30 Unión-Patronato (TV)

Domingo 30 de abril
16.00 Godoy Cruz-San Martín (TV)
17.00 Rosario Central-Aldosivi (TV)
19.10 Boca-Arsenal (TV)
19.30 Olimpo-Atlético de Rafaela (TV)

Martes 2 de mayo
21.00 Lanús-Vélez (TV)
Horario a confirmar: Belgrano-Defensa y Justicia

Postergado
Atlético Tucumán-River

