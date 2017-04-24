Colón y Unión tienen día y horario confirmado para la 22ª fecha

Viernes 28 de abril
19.00 Quilmes-Talleres (TV)
21.15 Independiente-Estudiantes (TV)
Sábado 29 de abril
16.00 Gimnasia-San Lorenzo (TV)
16.00 Huracán-Newell's (TV)
16.10 Sarmiento-Colón (TV)
18.20 Tigre-Banfield (TV)
20.00 Temperley-Racing (TV)
20.30 Unión-Patronato (TV)
Domingo 30 de abril
16.00 Godoy Cruz-San Martín (TV)
17.00 Rosario Central-Aldosivi (TV)
19.10 Boca-Arsenal (TV)
19.30 Olimpo-Atlético de Rafaela (TV)
Martes 2 de mayo
21.00 Lanús-Vélez (TV)
Horario a confirmar: Belgrano-Defensa y Justicia
Postergado
Atlético Tucumán-River