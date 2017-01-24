Todas las nominaciones de los Oscar que convirtió a "La La Land" en la gran candidata

"La La Land", con 14 candidaturas al Oscar , alcanzó hoy el récord histórico de los premios de la Academia. Así, el joven Damien Chazelle, de 32 años, ya igualó con su tercer largometraje como director -que además escribió-, un musical sobre el romance entre una actriz y un pianista de jazz. Llega a la cantidad de nominaciones que recibieron Titanic , de James Cameron, y All About Eve (o La malvada, como se la conoció aquí) de Joseph L. Mankiewicz.

A continuación las nominaciones a los Oscar en las principales categorías:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"Arrival" "Fences" "Hacksaw Ridge" "Hell or High Water" "Hidden Figures" "La La Land" "Lion" "Manchester By the Sea" "Moonlight"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve ("Arrival") Mel Gibson ("Hacksaw Ridge") Damien Chazelle ("La La Land") Kenneth Lonergan ("Manchester by the Sea") Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight")

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Isabelle Huppert ("Elle") Ruth Negga ("Loving") Emma Stone ("La La Land") Natalie Portman ("Jackie") Meryl Streep ("Florence Foster Jenkins")

MEJOR ACTOR

Casey Affleck ("Manchester by the Sea") Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw Ridge") Ryan Gosling ("La La Land") Viggo Mortensen ("Captain Fantastic") Denzel Washington ("Fences")

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Viola Davis ("Fences") Naomie Harris ("Moonlight") Nicole Kidman ("Lion") Octavia Spencer ("Hidden Figures") Michelle Williams ("Manchester by the Sea")

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight") Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water") Lucas Hedges ("Manchester by the Sea") Dev Patel ("Lion") Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals")

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

"Hell or High Water" (Taylor Sheridan) "La La Land" (Damien Chazelle) "The Lobster" (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou) "Manchester by the Sea" (Kenneth Lonergan) "20th Century Women" (Mike Mills)

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

"Arrival" (Eric Heisserer) "Fences" (August Wilson) "Hidden Figures" (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi) "Lion" (Luke Davies) "Moonlight" (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

"Jackie" (Micachu) "La La Land" (Justin Hurwitz) "Lion" (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka) "Moonlight" (Nicholas Britell) "Passengers" (Thomas Newman)

MEJOR CANCIÓN

"Audition" ("La La Land") "Can't Stop the Feeling!" ("Trolls") "City of Stars" ("La La Land") "The Empty Chair" ("Jim: The James Foley Story") "How Far I'll Go" ("Moana")





MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE FOTOGRAFÍA

"Arrival" (Bradford Young) "La La Land" (Linus Sandgren) "Lion" (Grieg Fraser) "Moonlight" (James Laxton) "Silence" (Rodrigo Prieto)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

"Land of Mine", Dinamarca, Martin Zandvliet "A Man Called Ove", Suecia, Hannes Holm "The Salesman", Irán, Asghar Farhadi "Tanna", Australia, Bentley Dean y Martin Butler "Toni Erdmann", Alemania, Maren Ade

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"Kubo and the Two Strings" (Focus Features) "Moana" (Disney) "My Life As a Zucchini" (GKIDS) "The Red Turtle" (Sony Classics) "Zootopia" (Disney)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

"Fire at Sea" "I Am Not Your Negro" "Life, Animated" "O.J.: Made in America" "The 13th"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

"Ennemis Entreniers" "La Femme et le TGV" "Silent Nights" "Sing" "Timecode"