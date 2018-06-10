Ovación
Agenda: un domingo ideal para prenderse al control remoto

Se destaca el partido entre Argentina y Corea del Sur por la Nations League de Volley, mientras que Rafael Nadal y Dominic Thiem definen el título en Roland Garros

URBA Top 12

09:45 SIC vs CUBA ESPN EXTRA/HD


Voley - Nations League de Volley (Masculino)

10:00 Argentina vs Corea del Sur TYC SPORTS PLAYTYC SPORTS/HD


Roland Garros

10:00 Final - Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal ESPN/


Atletismo - Diamond League

11:00 Estocolmo TYC SPORTS PLAYTYC SPORTS/HD


Amistoso Internacional

11:00 Austria vs Brasil 610/1610 HD DIRECTV SPORT


Torneo Esperanzas de Toulon

11:00 Turquía vs Escocia ESPN 3/HD


Nations Cup

12:30 Italia vs Fiji 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
14:30 Uruguay vs Argentina 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS


Beisbol - MLB

21:00 New York Mets vs New York Yankees ESPN 3/H


Fórmula 1

15.10, Carrera, Gran Premio de Canadá, Canal F1, Fox Sports

