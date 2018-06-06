Ovación
08:10 hs - Miércoles 06 de Junio de 2018

La agenda de un miércoles a puro deporte

Se destacan los cuartos de final de Roland Garros con las participaciones de Juan Martín Del Potro y Diego Schwartzman, mientras que en la NBA se juega el tercer partido de la final entre Cleveland (0) y Golden State (2)

Amistoso Internacional
15:45 Bélgica - Egipto ESPN 2/HD

LNB
22:00 Instituto - San Lorenzo TYC SPORTS/HD

Roland Garros - Cuartos de final
11:00 Rafael Nadal - Diego Schwartzman ESPN 2/HD
11:00 Juan Martín Del Potro - Marin Cilic ESPN/HD

Juegos Odesur 2018
09:00 Beach Voley TYC SPORTS PLAY

Rugby - Nations Cup
12:20 Argentina XV - Fiji 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
15:00 Uruguay - Italia 612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

Torneo Esperanzas de Toulon
14:20 Semifinales ESPN 3/HD

Vóley - Nations League femenina
15:30 Argentina - Belgica TYC SPORTS PLAY

NBA - Finales
22:00 Cleveland Cavaliers - Golden State Warriors #3 ESPN/HD

Noticias relacionadas

Las mas leídas de Argentina

Las Más Leídas