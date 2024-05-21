1xBet is global betting partner of Volleyball World

The betting brand 1xBet has signed a sponsorship agreement with Volleyball World, an organization dedicated to promoting volleyball worldwide. The partnership is designed for 5 years and covers the following championships:

According to the contract terms, 1xBet would be advertised via floor stickers, LED boards and jersey branding at the beach events in addition to on-screen stats graphics.

“This long-term agreement with Volleyball World is important to our global strategy to support sports. We share the organization's desire to promote volleyball around the world and will do everything to support this idea. We are pleased to announce that the Volleyball Nations League will start on May 14, where 1xBet will be presented for the first time as an official partner of the organization,” said the 1xBet company representative.

Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor commented: “This partnership represents volleyball’s first-ever global betting sponsorship and is a response to the sport's rising popularity. We are confident that 1xBet's global reach will assist us in connecting with new audiences, driving the commercial growth of volleyball and further promoting the sport.”

About Volleyball World

Volleyball World is a new partnership between the FIVB and CVC Capital Partners aimed at driving growth, innovation, and investment in volleyball around the globe. Its goal is to create an integrated ecosystem connecting all volleyball stakeholders (fans, athletes, corporate partners) together through both digital and live events. Volleyball World is responsible for the commercial operation of key volleyball and beach volleyball international events, including the World Championships, Volleyball Nations League, Olympic Qualifiers and Beach Pro Tour.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a world-famous company with 17 years of experience in the betting and gambling industry. The brand's customers can bet on thousands of sporting events and play the most popular online games from top providers. The bookmaker's website and app are available in 70 languages. The official partners of 1xBet include FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, Italian Serie A, Confederation of African Football, ESL, Beastcost and other popular sports brands and organizations. The company has repeatedly become a nominee and winner of professional awards, including IGA, SBC, SEA, G2E Asia and EGR Operator Awards.